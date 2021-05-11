Children’s Saturday Programmes Announced For La Lonja de Orihuela Cultural Center.

The Councilor for Culture and Youth of the Orihuela City Council, Mar Ezcurra, has announced the children’s programming that is scheduled to take place every Saturday until June 26 at the La Lonja de Orihuela Cultural Center and also at the Alameda del Mar Civic Centre in Orihuela Costa.

The councilor explained that “It is about offering theaters, puppets, storytelling, concerts to the boys and girls of the municipality so that on Saturday mornings they can have a recreational and cultural plan.”

All activities at the Cultural Centre are free and operate with a reduced capacity, in strict compliance with the current Covid measures. See the picture below for the full itinerary on offer.

“The program begins this Saturday and will run until June 26 and includes, in addition to theaters, puppets and storytelling, a didactic concert that will offer” Camerata Antigua “, from the Professional Conservatory of Music of Orihuela, which will tell the brief history of the instruments and will perform the musical stories “In a Persian market” and “Little Red Riding Hood”, as well as various children’s songs. So the little ones will be able to familiarise themselves with music ”, said the Councilor for Culture and Youth.

Children’s Activities Will Begin At 11 Am In Orihuela Costa And At 12 Am In Orihuela And Can Be Consulted On The Website Culturaorihuela.Com and are also available on the social networks of The Department Of Culture And Youth.

La Lonja is a multi-use cultural centre located in the heart of Orihuela city and was first built as a covered marketplace in 1926, it was designed by local architect, Severiano Sánchez Ballesta.