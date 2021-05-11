Brits May Be Able To Travel To Spain From May 20 Without PCR Test

THE Spanish Government is confident that the European Union will lift current non-essential travel restrictions to foreign countries from May 20.

The Spanish Government is confident that the European Union will lift current non-essential travel restrictions to foreign countries from May 20, reports Larazon. This will mean that Brits may be able to travel to Spain, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, announced in the press conference after the Council of Ministers when asked when British tourists could be expected in summer. However, it has been taken into account that London has not included Spain as a “green list” destination and this will not be reviewed again until June.

The minister said that her department is in constant contact with UK authorities so that they “understand” Spain’s variations in the territories at the moment with regards to the accumulated incidence of Covid cases due to cases being much higher in places such as Basque Country and Madrid in comparison to other touristy areas such as the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands.

Maroto added that the Government is optimistic about the return of British tourism, which is the main source market for visitors in Spain. The minister said it is “good news” that the EU may review its recommendation 912 tomorrow, May 12, that regulates non-essential travel from outside the EU and noted the UK’s current incidence rate and vaccination data could mean they can enter Spain even without a PCR test.

Additionally, the minister pointed out that Brits will be allowed to leave the UK from May 17 due to their Government lifting limitations on travel abroad on this date.

Morato said: the Spanish Government is “quite optimistic that in the next review made by the British authorities, Spain may be already in ‘green’ and we can receive the British market, which is our main source market”, because of the increase in vaccinations and the decrease in the cumulative incidence of cases.