Gunmen Leave At Least Nine Dead In Russian School.



Reports are flooding in from the TASS news agency that gunmen have killed at least nine people, 8 children, and a teacher, at a school in the Russian city of Kazan. According to the newsfeed, children and staff were seen jumping out of school windows in a bid to escape the gunmen.

So far at least eight children have been counted among the victims, while it is thought other pupils are being held hostage.

It is understood that one gunman has now been detained after an explosion was heard at the school. However, it seems the other gunman is still roaming about inside the building, possibly looking for more victims.

It is not yet clear what the motive for the attack was.

Video footage shared on social media showed emergency service vehicles parked outside the school, with people running towards the building. Other videos showed broken windows with debris outside.

This is a breaking news story, please check later for updates.