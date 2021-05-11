Axarquía Continues Mass Vaccinations In Benamargosa City Council Sports Pavilion

By
Ron Howells
-
0
image: Wikipedia

The Benamargosa City Council has opened its sports pavilion as a Vaccination Centre, which has been installed with a waiting room, data collection room, vaccination point and a post-Covid waiting room. There are several parking points in an outdoor area also available to vaccinate people with reduced mobility without them needing to get out of the vehicle.

The new facility will now cover the vaccination of Benamargosa’s neighbors, Cútar and Comares, who previously were only able to make an appointment through the Andalucían Health Service (SAS) website- many did not make contact at all and have not yet received their jabs.

The manager of the Malaga-Axarquía Health Area, Miguel Moreno said on his visit to Benamargosa that “from the Malaga-Axarquía Health Area we want to personally thank the mayor of Benamargosa and his government team for their full support so that vaccination in this area of the Axarquía can be carried out with the best guarantees of prevention and safety, ceding these magnificent facilities to us in order to expedite the process of mass vaccination and to be able to achieve as soon as possible the desired immunity”.

 


Ron Howells
