Andalucía Records Highest Coronavirus Death Figure Since March

ANDALUCÍA RECORDS the highest coronavirus death figure since March. A total count of 54 deaths has been reported, the worst figure since Tuesday, March 16 recording 82 deaths.

Today, May 11, has seen Andalucía register a total of 1,061 new cases of coronavirus, 293 less than the day before and 49 more than the same day last week, according to data consulted by Europa Press of the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA). By provinces, Seville continues to have the most positives with 339, followed by Málaga with 193, Granada with 134, Cádiz with 98, Jaén with 77, Huelva with 76, Córdoba with 74 and Almería with 70.

The 193 infections registered today in Málaga is an increase with 189 cases recorded yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 96,200 positives in the province of Malaga detected through diagnostic tests for active infection which include both PCR and antigen tests.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Despite this, the cumulative incidence rate within the province of Málaga has dropped for the twenty-first day and stands at 178.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, 2.4 points less in one day and 28 points below the previous Tuesday. Meanwhile, in Granada, the recorded figure is 333.1, followed by 219 in Jaén and 208 in Seville.

The Junta de Andalucía has reported 315 recovery cases in the province of Malaga, in which there are already 90,227 recovered, a figure that shows that the number is increasing steadily. In Andalucía, a total of 507,082 recovery cases have been recorded in the region so far.