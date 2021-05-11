An Adventure Company In Axarquía Malaga Offers An Exhilarating High Altitude Experience.

Looking for a high-flying thrill? How about strapping in and zooming across the treetops at 100 mph or even sleeping in a hammock 100 meters high, on the longest zip line in Spain.

Tours start from the Plaza del Balcón de La Axarquía every Thursday and Friday and last around 12 hours. While there can enjoy some magnificent views of crowded hills covered with olive trees, almond trees, and vines and a 45-minute ride will cost you €50 euros.

However, and not for the faint-hearted. if you are more daring you can spend a full night – provided there are two people interested – for €150 euros.

If you want the more active adventure, the starting point is the Puerta del Agua, where you can hire the zip line (two trips for 25 euros) or rest on the magical hammocks which are suspended 100 meters high on the cable.

This zip line is the longest in Spain (436 meters) and stands out on a beautiful rocky setting that also has three ferrata tracks fully equipped for use. To book the zip line experience it is essential to contact the company ViveAventura.