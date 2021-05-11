ALMERÍA Man Arrested For Defrauding A Woman With A False Eviction Claim while claiming to work for the Junta de Andalucía



The Guardia Civil in Almería has arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly posed as an employee of the Junta de Andalucía in order to defraud a woman into believing that if she paid him then he could stop her from getting evicted from her home.

An invest¡gation was initiated after the victim made a complaint to the police, reporting that an employee of the Board had visited her at home where she lives as “occupies” and had demanded “payments” to stop her eviction, according to diariodesevilla.es.

The victim had agreed to pay part in cash and the rest by bank transfer, but, after the first payment, the detainee would have contacted her again to demand the second part of the payment in order to complete the documentation and stop the eviction.

Once the second payment was made, in cash, totalling €675, she filed the complaint, after which the investigating officers gathered all the available information and quickly solved the identity of the perpetrator who was brought before the victim for identification, who she recognised instantly as the bogus ’employee’ of the Board.

The detained man is a resident of Garrucha, but was arrested in the municipality of El Ejido in Almería, and charged with an alleged crime against Patrimony and the Socioeconomic Order, and was also found to have previous convictions for similar offences.

