356 fined for not wearing masks during the weekend in Málaga

LOCAL POLICE have issued a total of 356 fines for non-compliance with using a mask over the weekend in Málaga. The first weekend with the easing of the state of alarm has seen a relaxation in using a mask while in public as many people took to the streets to celebrate the end of the state of alarm. On Friday night, local police filed 69 complaints for non-compliance with the curfew and carried out 28 actions in homes due to excessive noise.

Not only was it the end of the curfew, but the past weekend also saw the reopening of nightlife venues across the country. In Málaga, Calle Beatas was one of the most populated areas where social distancing was challenging to maintain. Throughout Spain, people welcomed the first phase of easing restrictions meanwhile, Government leaders have been expressing their concern.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, on Monday expressed his “fear” after the images witnessed this weekend and attributes it to an “alarming improvisation by the Government of Spain.” In fact, Moreno has urged Sánchez to make the extension of the curfew available to communities. However, and as the Balearic Islands have already done, Moreno can extend the measures in force provided that he requests it to the Superior Court of Justice of the community and they endorse it.

The Andalucía representative for Izquierda Unida, Guzmán Ahumada, wanted to remind Moreno: “He has not formally requested the state of alarm for Andalucía It is not worth requesting it at a press conference. If he understands that a state of alarm is necessary for the community, he should request it through the channels that are established”.