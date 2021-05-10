Worker Dies After Being Trapped In Hotel Lift In Rota, Cádiz

WORKER Dies After Being Trapped In The Lift Of A Hotel In Costa Ballena, Rota



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Board, today, Monday 10, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company mobile ICU ambulance (EPES 061), along with the Fire Brigade, and patrols from the National and Local Police to an incident in Rota, in the province of Cádiz.

112 received a call at 11.45am in the morning reporting a worker trapped inside the lift of a hotel complex on Carla de Orleans street in Costa Ballena, Rota, and in need of being rescued, according to juntadeandalucia.es.

Unfortunately, once the lift was finally opened by the emergency services, the body of the worker was found, but the identity has not been disclosed, and the National Police has opened an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the death, and a report of the incident has been made to the Labor Inspectorate and the Center for the Prevention of Occupational Risks.

