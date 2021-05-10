West Bromwich Albion Relegated From The Premier League

WEST BROMWICH ALBION Relegated From The Premier League after losing 3-1 at Arsenal on Sunday

Visiting the Emirates in London, to play Arsenal, know that only a win will suffice is a tall order, and on Sunday 9, it was the task facing Sam Allardyce‘s West Brom team, who were languishing 10 points adrift of 17th placed Burnley, with just four games left this season.

A 3-1 win for the Gunners means that the Baggies join Sheffield United in being the second club to be relegated to the Championship this season, in fact, the fifth time they have dropped out of the Premier League since its inception in 1992, and the very first time that Allardyce, during his long managerial career, has suffered relegation from the top flight.

Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring after 29 minutes when he volleyed a smart opener from Bukayo Saka’s cross, and Nicolas Pepe made West Brom’s task even more difficult six minutes later when he cut in from the right and curled into the top corner to double Arsenal’s lead, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

West Brom’s star attraction this season, the young Brazilian, Matheus Pereira, gave the visitors some hope, running from his own half to score a superb individual goal with 23 minutes remaining, but Willian struck a perfect free-kick into the net on 90 minutes to seal a win for Mikel Arteta’s men, and give them a slim mathematical chance of finishing in the top four.

