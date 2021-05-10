Vega Baja’s unsolved problems

ORIHUELA’S mayor Emilio Bascuñana called for “immediate solutions” for problems caused by the 2019 storms and flooding.

During his meeting with Generalitat president Ximo Puig, Bascuñana reminded him that almost two years later Orihuela and the Vega Baja were still suffering the aftermath of the DANA (Upper-level isolated depression).

“While understanding the complexity of administrative procedures, while understanding the circumstance and while understanding everything, we see that time is passing and no specific action has been taken,” Orihuela’s mayor said.

“For instance, the Confederation Hidrografica del Segura commissioned a report some time ago from the Polytechnic University of Valencia which we have not yet received,” Bascuñana said.

Orihuela was still waiting to recover infrastructure capable of guaranteeing that the city would not suffer another catastrophe like the DANA disaster of September 2019, Bascuña pointed out.

At the same time, the mayor said he was aware of Puig’s Plan Vega Renhace, a type of Marshall Plan for the area

“A great number of people are participating in this and I am grateful to everyone for all their efforts,” the mayor said.

“I also know that the president wants to find solutions for the Vega Baja’s problems, but we need them without further delay.”

