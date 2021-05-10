‘Vax Live’ Streamed Concert Raises £226m For Global Vaccine Efforts

Chris King
‘Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World’, featuring an abundance of top artistes from the music industry, was broadcast last Saturday 8, and reportedly raised around £226m to support global vaccination efforts against Covid-19.

Originally recorded on May 2, the concert was one of the largest gigs to take place in Southern California since the coronavirus pandemic began last year, and aimed to raise money to fund 26 million doses of vaccine for countries all over the world, and was streamed live on Saturday

Selena Gomez hosted the concert and Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn, and David Letterman were among the guest speakers, while US President Joe Biden and Prince Harry made special guest appearances, as reported by rte.ie.

There were live performances from AC/DC, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, H.E.R, and others, with AC/DC singer Brian Johnson joining Foo Fighters to cover ‘Back In Black’, the AC/DC classic, while Eddie Vedder’s band featured ex-Red Hot Chilli Peppers guitarist, Josh Klinghoffer.

Vedder, speaking from the stage, said, “If you’re a government, if you’re a world leader, and you have excess vaccine, please don’t stockpile. Please make it available to the countries that need it. Please distribute it ASAP”.


Adding, “And if you’re a drug company, we thank you for your inventions. If you really wanted to be heroes, if you want history to look back and smile upon you as heroes, it would be great if you could distribute this vaccine at cost and then you’d have a fair and equitable distribution system throughout the planet, and that’s how we will survive and conquer this pandemic”.

