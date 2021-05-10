Three dates in May to see Verdi’s opera Il Trovatore in Palma

Scene from the Teatro Villamarta de Jerez production
Scene from the Teatro Villamarta de Jerez production Credit: YouTube

THE second presentation in the XXXV Opera Season of the Teatre Principal de Palma is Il Trovatore, the great classic that Giuseppe Verdi composed with a libretto by Salvatore Cammarano.

The opera was based on the drama El Trovador by Antonio García Gutiérrez and as Cammarano died before the work was finished, it allowed Verdi to make numerous changes after he commissioned young librettist Leone Emanuele Bardare.

This opera, with a plot as unusual as it is convoluted, is set at the beginning of the 15th century in with different characters in Aragon in conflict over various suitors after the death without issue of Martín el Humano.

Lasting three hours, it is a production of the Teatro Villamarta de Jerez and features a number of fine male and female singers including South Korean Soprano Sae Kyung Rim with music supplied by The Symphonic Orchestra of the Balearic Islands and the Cor del Teatre Principal.

To make the opera more understandable, there will be subtitles in Catalan, Spanish and English with the libretto in Italian.

Tickets cost from €10 to €65 for the three performances on Wednesday May 26 (7pm), Friday May 28 (7pm) and Sunday May 30 (6pm).


The performance on May 30 will be available to stream online at a lower price.

