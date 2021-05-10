Three Arrested For Stealing Avocados From A Málaga Farm

THREE Individuals Arrested For Stealing Avocados From A Málaga Plantation
Málaga Local Police arrested three persons on Wednesday, April 28, two Spanish nationals, and one of Russian origin, aged between 21 and 31 years, suspected of stealing around 2,000kg of avocados from a plantation in the Ciudad Jardín district, specifically in the Lagar de Cotrina area of Málaga, in the province of Andalucía.
The incident occurred at 7:40pm, when the police were informed that several individuals had been observed entering the plantation, believed to be the same group of people who had entered during previous days and also stolen avocados, estimated to be worth approximately €6,000.
