The new Sopera bridge makes Dry Stone Route safer for walkers

COSTING €40,094.83, a wooden walkway has been installed in the Marc Valley, in the municipality of Pollensa.

It is part of stage seven of the Stone Route in Sec, which connects the So n’Amer (Lluc) and Pont Roma (Pollensa) refuges.

The Consell de Mallorca vice-president Aurora Ribot and the director of the Environment, Josep Manchado, together with political groups from Pollensa Council, inaugurated the bridge over the Romaní torrent.

Vice President Ribot emphasized that “this bridge is essential to guarantee the safety of hikers and ensure the fulfilment of our goal of promoting hiking along the Dry Stone Route. We want people to walk the Sierra and, therefore, we invest resources to make the Route more attractive and safer for everyone to use.”

The bridge over the torrent, consists of a parquet of wooden planks, with two laminated wooden beams 12 meters long, and sleepers 180 x 130 cm with two 12-metre wooden railings for safety.

At the request of the Mountain Section of the Pollensa Club and Pollensa Council, the bridge has been named after Miquel Llobera Cerdà Sopera.

At the event, Councillor Ribot and Miquel Llobera’s family placed a small metal plaque on one side of the bridge in memory of this popular hiker from Pollensa which reads:

Miquel Llobera Cerdà Sopera October 2, 1955 – May 3, 2020

Hiker, founder of the Mountain Section of the Pollença Club and a great person.

He was a much-loved mountaineer who founded the Mountain Section of the Pollensa Club, one of the oldest hiking clubs in Mallorca.