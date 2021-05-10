THE DGT Has Announced That It Will Launch A Speed Control Campaign Between May 10 And 16



Spain’s General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has announced in a statement that it will launch a speed control campaign between May 10 and 16, a period in which traffic officers will intensify the monitoring of compliance with the speed limits established on all interurban roads.

The DGT has emphasised that road traffic accident data shows that excess speed is a key factor in road accidents, being the prevailing cause in 23 per cent of fatal accidents in 2019, where more than 300 people died in accidents in which speed was one of the concurrent factors.

As this will be a preventive campaign, the existence of all controls will be made obvious to drivers, either through variable message panels above the road, or circumstantial vertical signage when the road does not have such panels, as reported by moncloa.com.

They reiterate that this type of campaign is designed to raise awareness among drivers about the importance of respecting established speed limits, maintaining that such limits are still necessary on the roads given their direct influence on accidents.

The DGT also reminds drivers that on May 11th, the modification of article 50 of the General Traffic Regulations will come into force with regard to speed limits in urban areas, whereby the limit will be 20 kph on roads that have a single carriageway and pavement, 30kph on roads with a single lane in each direction, and 50 on roads with two or more lanes in each direction.

