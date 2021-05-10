Teleworking’s a winner in Torre de la Horadada

MUNICIPAL employees in Pilar de la Horadada are fighting orders to return to in-person work at the town hall.

Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez signed the edict on Thursday last week, with all personnel expected to turn up last Monday but the three unions – UGT, CSIF and SEP – which represent the majority of workers have lodged an appeal against the order.

Some staff have been present at Pilar’s town hall throughout the pandemic while others have worked online at home. The latter complained that they have not yet been vaccinated and maintained that they could not reconcile in-person working with family commitments while there were no early-morning or summer school activities.

Municipal sources countered by pointing out that “each and every work station is perfectly set up and provided with all health and safety measures required by the health authorities.” These include partitions, protective screens and restricted visitor-capacity, they said.

What was more, the same sources added in a parting shot, “Teleworking does not reconcile work and family commitments because it is impossible to telework with children at home.”

