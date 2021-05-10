Speaking to you in your own language at a distressing time

WHEN choosing a funeral plan in Spain, one of the most important considerations is being able to speak to someone in your own language at a difficult time.

Golden Leaves knows how important it is to have as little worry as possible at such a distressing time, which is why the emergency helpline is available 24/7 and your call will always be answered.

The main language used by Golden Leaves is English but the team is multilingual. We can assure you that you will be able to speak to someone in your own language.

Always there

Between 9am and 5.30pm from Monday to Friday, the office based in Spain takes the calls in English. At other times, there is a specialist out-of-hours team based in the UK manning the phones so that your call will be dealt with professionally whatever the time, by real people, not automated messages. In any case, the Golden Leaves team will take action immediately and begin to act upon the plan which you had in place, with everything handled while speaking in your own language.

When you purchase a plan with Golden Leaves you will be provided with an emergency contact card with all relevant numbers that your relatives will need when the time comes so they have nothing to worry about, just one simple call and everything will be arranged.

Save them the stress

Without a funeral plan, your loved ones will be faced with having to make calls in a foreign language, first to the emergency services (112) to get a doctor to come and certify the death, then to the funeral parlour (tanatorio), as well as having to go to the civil registry office to get the official death certificate and the burial or cremation licence, as in Spain, a person’s remains should be buried or cremated within 48 hours of death.

Apart from the time constraints, without a funeral plan in place, the expenses which may arise will also be a concern for your family.

Coffins or urns included

Meanwhile, with Golden Leaves you can rest assured that coffins or urns are included in the price. The exact model will depend on the value of the plan and your needs, but at a small additional cost, these are items which you can have upgraded to suit your preferences.

Mr Charles R. wrote on Trustpilot: “I have found Golden Leaves to be very helpful and polite every time I have contacted them. Their funeral plans are well priced and give you a lot of choice to make them what you want by adding extras or removing items from their set plans you end up with a plan that you really want.”

You will not have to worry about the death certificates either, as three in Spanish and three in English will be provided, and if more are needed then they will be provided at no additional cost.

Peace of mind

People who arrange a prepaid funeral plan take the pressure off their family both financially and emotionally. The wishes of the deceased are guaranteed to be carried out, and with just one call to Golden Leaves everything is handled for the family, in their own language, by the helpful and caring team of professionals.

Golden Leaves is a company you can trust, who are exactly who they claim to be and can provide full credentials.

You can see our team on their website and they advertise their services openly in all the areas in which they operate.

Testimonials

If you would like to see for yourself just what people have to say about Golden Leaves, visit TrustPilot to see the many positive reviews about Golden Leaves Funeral Plans and their team of professionals.

For example, Kim R. wrote “I’m very pleased that I took out a Funeral Plan with Golden Leaves. I feel secure knowing that my son will be able to hold my funeral without it costing him anything! The person I spoke to was very knowledgeable about the plan, and was able to talk me through it quite easily. He explained everything I needed to know fully, and I feel comfortable with the Funeral Plan itself and the Monthly Cost.”

All testimonials are provided by real people in real locations of which Golden Leaves can provide proof.

Contact Golden Leaves to ensure everything is prepared for your own peace of mind and that of your loved ones.

www.goldenleavesinternational.com • [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain