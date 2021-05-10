Sevilla Seriously Disrupt Real Madrid’s Title Hopes

SEVILLA Disrupt Real Madrid’s Title Hopes as the teams play out a draw at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium

Real Madrid suffered a blow this evening at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano as Sevilla came on a Sunday night mission (May 9), and walked away with a well-deserved point in the bag, denting Madrid’s hopes of topping the LaLiga Santander table tonight.

This result leaves the table in the same order as it was when the weekend began, as the top four played each other, and all drew, with Zidane’s men staying second, two points adrift of Atletico who drew with Barcelona, with only two more matches left.

An early Alvaro Odriozola cross, headed home by Benzema, was scrubbed by VAR for offside, before Ivan Rakitic teed up Fernando, who fired a left-footed shot into the net to put Sevilla in front on 22 minutes.

A clever substitution in the second half earned a quick reward, as new man Marco Asensio converted a cross from Toni Kross on 67 minutes to level the match.

Inside a crazy few minutes, what seemed a penalty to Sevilla for handball by Eder Militao was waved away by the referee, only for the Madrid team to launch a counter-attack which saw Bono take Benzema down for an obvious penalty, which went to VAR, and to everybody’s shock, the ref pointed to the Madrid penalty area and awarded a penalty for the previous handball by Militao, which Rakitic subsequently tucked past Thibaut Courtois to put Sevilla 2-1 up after 78 minutes.

Hazard joined the action eventually, replacing Vinicius, and with the clock on 94 minutes, a Toni Kroos shot deflected off the Belgian and into the Sevilla goal to make it 2-2, and as if that wasn’t enough excitement, just after the restart, a Casimiro shot sailed just wide of the post, as reported by marca.com.

