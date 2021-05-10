Santa Pola Sierra needs protecting

MEETING: Jorge Diez with Talaiola members Photo credit: Santa Pola town hall

SANTA POLA town hall has asked the regional government’s Environment department to step up vigilance in the Sierra.

More officers from the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection unit Seprona are needed there, as well as Environment rangers, municipal sources said.

The town hall also wants to know what measures needed to be introduced to ensure that the countryside remained in optimum condition while protecting it from vandalism and activities that harmed the environment.

Jorge Diez, Santa Pola’s Environment councillor, suggested that officially designating both the Cabo and the Sierra as Natural Areas would be a step in the right direction.

His department was looking for solutions to the current problems in some areas, Diez said, but meanwhile the municipality has also held a meeting with the recently-formed environmentalist association, Talaiola.

The councillor wanted to learn as much as possible about the  flagrant threats currently affecting the Sierra and to listen to the group’s suggestions and ideas, he added.


