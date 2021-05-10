Religious art restored and on view to the public after seven years of closure

There was a large turnout for the reopening of the church
There was a large turnout for the reopening of the church Credit: Consell de Mallorca

THREE Mallorcan Baroque style altarpieces in the presbytery of the convent of Sant Francesc de Paula de Campos have been restored after conservation work started in 2017.

The work was possible thanks to the collaboration between the Consell de Mallorca and the Bishopric, within the framework of the Joint Commission for the conservation of the ecclesiastical heritage of Mallorca.

The three altarpieces which date from the 17th and 18th centuries are known as the Altarpiece of Sant Francesc de Paula, Altarpiece of Blessed Gaspar de Bono and the Altarpiece of the beat Nicola di Longobardi.

The Vice President of the Council and Minister of Culture, Heritage and Language Policy, Bel Busquets, attended the presentation alongside the ecclesiastical heritage of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull; the mayoress of Campos, Francisca Porquer; the insular director of Patrimoni, Kika Coll, and the episcopal vicar of Patrimoni, Francesc Vicens.

During the presentation, Busquets said that “this emblematic space for the town of Campos will be able to have a use again and the historical heritage that it conserves will be able to be visited again.

“For this reason, this restoration is totally in line with the goal we have set for this legislature: to bring culture to every corner of Mallorca so that all Mallorcans who want it have the opportunity to live and enjoy it.”


In this case it will allow the reopening of the church of the old convent of the Minims after being closed for seven years.

