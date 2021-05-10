Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Centre increases its number of specialist doctors and creates a specific point for Covid-19 testing

Quirónsalud reinforces its commitment with its patients in Fuengirola and the adjacent villages with the firm consolidation of the Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Centre. The Management at Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital – to which the Fuengirola centre belongs – has announced the opening of an increased number of doctor appointments in Fuengirola with the addition of healthcare professionals from various specialities and the creation of a Covid-19 testing unit.

These new introductions imply an extension of the consultation hours and consequently an increase in the appointment options available to the patient with the various specialists. The number of days per week with available appointments has also been increased.

“This new stage is a closer step to achieving our goal for an improved health service and confirming the commitment of Quirónsalud to maintain a wide portfolio of services and a staff of qualified professionals available to our patients 365 days a year”, stated the coordinator of the Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Centre, Eric Victor Portenart.

Another novelty in this new stage is the creation of a specific sample extraction point for Covid-19 diagnostic tests. This new unit will perform PCR tests (nasopharyngeal sample and saliva extraction), antigen and antibody tests.

Fast delivery of the results is one of the main benefits offered by the Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Centre. The test results are available within 12 hours (except for the antigen test, which is usually ready within 20 minutes). Tests are performed Monday to Sunday, 09.00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Centre is the only 24h private medical centre that sees patients in the area of Fuengirola and Mijas. This medical centre has a 24-hour Emergency Unit, a Clinical Test Laboratory and a Radiology Unit, as well as a large portfolio of medical and surgical specialities (Allergology, Digestive Tract, Cardiology, General and Digestive Tract Surgery, Maxillofacial Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Dermatology, Physiotherapy, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Haematology, Speech Therapy, Internal Medicine, Nephrology, Pneumology, Odontology, Ophthalmology, ENT Unit, Paediatrics, Chiropody, Official Medical Checks, Traumatology, Urology, Road Accident Healthcare Unit).