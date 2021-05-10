Price of PCR tests in Balearics fixed at a maximum of €75

By
John Smith
-
0
Explaining the new decree law
Explaining the new decree law Credit: Balearic Government

IN order to prepare for the end of the state of alarm, the Balearic Government took steps on May 7 to pass a decree law to modify Public Health legislation.

This is because the Government, unlike many other Autonomous Regions, intended to retain the ability to continue to implement pandemic control measures which have proven effective over the previous several months.

The use of a decree law was to ensure speedy implementation although it is expected to be confirmed as a bill in due course.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

In the meantime, the Government is able to continue to have the power to require perimeter confinement of a neighbourhood, a municipality, an island or the whole archipelago, enforce controls at the entrance of the islands through ports and airports, continue with the restriction of meetings, the limitation to mobility at night and the limitation of numbers in places of worship.

All of this is intended to ensure that the number of people affected by coronavirus is kept as low as possible and any who breach the regulations are likely to be subject to sanctions and/or fines.

The decree includes a single additional provision limiting the price and rates of diagnostic tests.


Until the Government of Spain declares the end of the situation of sanitary crisis caused by Covid-19, it establishes the prices and maximum tariffs that will apply for the performance of diagnostic tests so that PCR will cost a maximum of €75 and antigen testing, €30, with sanctions against anyone who refuses to take tests if so instructed.

The Euro Weekly News has been running a campaign to urge the UK government to lower the costs of tests so that Britons in Spain can see their loved ones again.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here