Price of PCR tests in Balearics fixed at a maximum of €75

IN order to prepare for the end of the state of alarm, the Balearic Government took steps on May 7 to pass a decree law to modify Public Health legislation.

This is because the Government, unlike many other Autonomous Regions, intended to retain the ability to continue to implement pandemic control measures which have proven effective over the previous several months.

The use of a decree law was to ensure speedy implementation although it is expected to be confirmed as a bill in due course.

In the meantime, the Government is able to continue to have the power to require perimeter confinement of a neighbourhood, a municipality, an island or the whole archipelago, enforce controls at the entrance of the islands through ports and airports, continue with the restriction of meetings, the limitation to mobility at night and the limitation of numbers in places of worship.

All of this is intended to ensure that the number of people affected by coronavirus is kept as low as possible and any who breach the regulations are likely to be subject to sanctions and/or fines.

The decree includes a single additional provision limiting the price and rates of diagnostic tests.

Until the Government of Spain declares the end of the situation of sanitary crisis caused by Covid-19, it establishes the prices and maximum tariffs that will apply for the performance of diagnostic tests so that PCR will cost a maximum of €75 and antigen testing, €30, with sanctions against anyone who refuses to take tests if so instructed.

The Euro Weekly News has been running a campaign to urge the UK government to lower the costs of tests so that Britons in Spain can see their loved ones again.