POLICE In Palma De Mallorca Have Intercepted Three Mail Packages Containing Firearms ready to be delivered



The Guardia Civil in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, reported on Saturday 8 that officers had intercepted three packages that were ready to be sent by mail from a Post Office warehouse in the Polígono de Can Valero in Palma capital.

Two of the packages contained handguns, and a third contained ammunition, and were intercepted by officers of the Guardia Civil’s Palma Arms Intervention unit, after being notified by operators monitoring the detection scanners of the Post Office.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is reported that the weapons were being sent illicitly by an individual, without going through the correct legal regulatory channels connected to the shipment of arms or ammunition between individuals, resulting in the police In Palma De Mallorca asking officials from the Weapons Intervention to draw up three acts of infringement of Organic Law 4/2015 on the Protection of Citizen Security.

The Guardia Civil’s Weapons Intervention exercises exclusive control in Spain over the use of anything pertaining to the use of weapons and explosives, and citizens have been advised that if they have any questions about weapons, or as in this case, sending them through companies, to contact with them for the correct advice.

Any type of weapons must always be mailed through authorised and registered courier companies, and must meet the requirements set out in the Arms Regulations, both for the companies and between the individuals making the shipment, as reported by moncloa.com

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

