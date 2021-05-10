Nurse arrested in La Linea accused of stealing Covid-19 vaccine

By
John Smith
-
0

AUTHORITIES at the new hospital in La Linea de la Concepcion discovered some anomalies in the paper work covering use of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Worried about the possibility of theft, the hospital and Andalucian Health Authority alerted local National Police officers of their fears and within a matter of weeks, investigators from the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit arrested a 27-year-old nurse on Friday May 7.

The matter is now sub judice so there is no formal statement concerning the officer’s action but according to a report by pledgetimes.com, it is understood that the man who is the son of a Local Police officer and a prominent nurse, had been falsifying documents and then stealing a number of doses of vaccine to sell later.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

He is accused of bribery, falsification of documents and embezzlement of public funds and allegedly kept a refrigerated unit in his car (which has reportedly been seized by the police) and then injected people who paid him cash for the illicit vaccine.

It is understood that others were involved in this illegal scheme and that further arrests could be made in due course.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
John Smith
John Smith
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/

Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.

Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here