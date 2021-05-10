Nurse arrested in La Linea accused of stealing Covid-19 vaccine

AUTHORITIES at the new hospital in La Linea de la Concepcion discovered some anomalies in the paper work covering use of Covid-19 vaccinations.

Worried about the possibility of theft, the hospital and Andalucian Health Authority alerted local National Police officers of their fears and within a matter of weeks, investigators from the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit arrested a 27-year-old nurse on Friday May 7.

The matter is now sub judice so there is no formal statement concerning the officer’s action but according to a report by pledgetimes.com, it is understood that the man who is the son of a Local Police officer and a prominent nurse, had been falsifying documents and then stealing a number of doses of vaccine to sell later.

He is accused of bribery, falsification of documents and embezzlement of public funds and allegedly kept a refrigerated unit in his car (which has reportedly been seized by the police) and then injected people who paid him cash for the illicit vaccine.

It is understood that others were involved in this illegal scheme and that further arrests could be made in due course.