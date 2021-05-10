NICOLA STURGEON Tells The Prime Minister That The Referendum Is A Case Of ‘When – Not If’
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon on Sunday afternoon (May 9), to congratulate her on the SNP’s victory in the Holyrood election on Thursday, during which, she informed My Johnson that the subject of a second Scottish independence referendum is “a matter of when – not if”.
A government spokesman said that the prime minister had stressed “the importance of focusing on Covid recovery at this time”, adding, “They both agreed that their immediate focus should be on working together to build back from the pandemic”.
During the call, Ms Surgeon reportedly pledged to work with the British government to help guide the whole country on the road to recovery through the coronavirus pandemic, as well as saying that she did not expect the decision to go ahead with the referendum to end up in the courts, something which a senior government minister has appeared to agree with.
An SNP spokeswoman, referring to the forthcoming UN climate conference in Glasgow, said that the two leaders had agreed on the importance of their government’s working together “closely and constructively” to make a success of it, according to bbc.com.
While adding, “The FM also re-iterated her intention to ensure that the people of Scotland can choose our own future when the crisis is over, and made clear that the question of a referendum is now a matter of when – not if”.
The UK government spokesman added, “The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation for the first minister to join a summit meeting to discuss our shared challenges on Covid recovery and how we can overcome them”.
