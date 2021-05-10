Nicola Sturgeon Tells Boris The Referendum Is A Case Of ‘When – Not If’

An SNP spokeswoman, referring to the forthcoming UN climate conference in Glasgow, said that the two leaders had agreed on the importance of their government’s working together “closely and constructively” to make a success of it, according to bbc.com.

While adding, “The FM also re-iterated her intention to ensure that the people of Scotland can choose our own future when the crisis is over, and made clear that the question of a referendum is now a matter of when – not if”.

The UK government spokesman added, “The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation for the first minister to join a summit meeting to discuss our shared challenges on Covid recovery and how we can overcome them”.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/