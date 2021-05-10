News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

That’s steep A REGIONAL government project barring mountaineering and canyoning from 200 different Alicante province locations has been criticised by climbing associations for its “haste” in complying with EU environmental protection targets. Affected areas include the Sierra de Crevillent and the Sierra de Orihuela, which are much-visited by climbing enthusiasts.

Drink-driver A WOMAN driver responsible for a 55-year-old pedestrian’s death in Alcoy was remanded after testing positive for alcohol. Her vehicle ran off the road and into a wall, trapping the victim who was still alive after he was cut free by firefighters but died hours later in hospital

Stalls return TORREVIEJA’s weekly open-air market has returned to its full size of 480 stalls, compared with the 220 that were allowed until the State of Alarm was lifted. Nevertheless, the Policia Local and Protecccion Civil will be on hand to ensure that health and safety measures are still observed.

Sierra outing THE Orihuela Mountaineering Group (GOM) and the Environment department are organising a clear-up operation on Sierra de Orihuela next Sunday morning, May 16. Open to all nature-lovers aged over 12, participants will start out from Pinar de Bonanza, the Nuestra Señora del Pilar chapel or the Montepinar urbanisation.

Too soon VEGA BAJA parents with children at Early Attention Centres (CATs) for those with development or other problems will complain to the Ombudsman that they are being transferred to mainstream schools when they are four. According to Spanish law this should be delayed until they are six, they said.

Pedal away THE Generalitat spent €700,000 on installing a roundabout at the entrance to San Fulgencio’s El Oasis urbanisation, together with a bicycle lane giving access to the town centre. As well as improving conditions for drivers, it will now be safer to cycle into town, said San Fulgencio mayor Jose Sampere.

Fine news VEGA BAJA town halls no longer risk fines from the Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) if they clean or clear sections of the River Segura inside their boundaries without waiting for prior permission.

Bin it THE Sueña Torrevieja party has asked the town hall to install containers that can be used exclusively for disposing of facemasks which, as their spokesman pointed, out can take 450 years to decompose.

Sleep-over ELCHE city hall intends to provide a permanent base where homeless people can sleep and shower now that the provisional centre in Carrus has closed with the lifting of the State of Alarm.

