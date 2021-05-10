New Torrevieja U3A groups

By
Linda Hall
-
0
New Torrevieja U3A groups
PETANCA: New group created for area north of Torrevieja Photo credit: Arne Nordman

AS Spain gradually returns to a pre-pandemic way of life, Torrevieja U3A advised members of two new groups.

The first is another arm of the popular Petanca group which has proved over the last few years to be a pleasurable pastime and enjoyed good membership. The new group will be of advantage to U3A members residing to the north of Torrevieja as it will be close to Guardamar.  

The second group, a new addition to the U3A umbrella, is the Canasta group which operates in the Hi-Life bar near Zenia Boulevard. 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Full details of both groups can be found on the U3A website www.torreviejau3a.org  

Readers who would like to participate in some of Torrevieja U3A’s many activities should visit their website where they will find details of all that the association has offer, together with information on how to join.   

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here