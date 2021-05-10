New Torrevieja U3A groups

AS Spain gradually returns to a pre-pandemic way of life, Torrevieja U3A advised members of two new groups.

The first is another arm of the popular Petanca group which has proved over the last few years to be a pleasurable pastime and enjoyed good membership. The new group will be of advantage to U3A members residing to the north of Torrevieja as it will be close to Guardamar.

The second group, a new addition to the U3A umbrella, is the Canasta group which operates in the Hi-Life bar near Zenia Boulevard.

Full details of both groups can be found on the U3A website www.torreviejau3a.org

Readers who would like to participate in some of Torrevieja U3A’s many activities should visit their website where they will find details of all that the association has offer, together with information on how to join.

