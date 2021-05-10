Marbella Overnight Beach Closures.

Marbella plans to shut its beaches overnight in a bid to contain the spread of the potentially deadly coronavirus. Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz is determined that the town will have a “good summer season”, and these new measures aim to guarantee this.

Marbella plans to shut the beaches between midnight and 6 am as part of the town’s contingency plan which aims to avoid large groups of people gathering along with the avoidance of drinking parties.

This is a preventative measure against the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the town has announced that with the beach closures they hope to discourage drinking parties and other gatherings now that the state of alarm and Spain’s curfew has finished.

Currently the towns infection rate is dropping and although Marbella has a cumulative incidence rate of 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, people have been warned that the pandemic is not over and that care is still needed.

Marbella’s Mayor announced the town’s contingency plan “with the aim of guaranteeing a good summer season.” She went on to highlight that, “the closure of the activity on the beaches has been planned in such a way that it coincides with the closing hours of the bars and restaurants.”

“We are on the cusp of a summer that is looking good and we cannot afford situations that lead to a rebound in the number of infections.”

The beach closures come “in addition to the closure of public parks from 10pm.” She also highlighted that, “As the state of alarm ends we have to take additional measures” as reported Sur in English.

In other Spanish beach news Almeria’s 13 coastal municipalities are currently working on COVID 19 protection plans to ensure that all beachgoers this summer are safe from the potentially deadly virus.

Like last year, Coronavirus beach restrictions will still be necessary as the president of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, announced last Thursday, to ensure that all beachgoers remain safe. This year though there is one important change, the Andalusian Government will not be hiring the controversial beach guards.

Last summer Almeria beaches were kept safe by beach guardians who were able to warn visitors of the prevention measures in place including the use of masks, capacity limits on the beach and the need for spacing between groups. They also had the unenviable task of telling people they were not allowed to play their favourite game of paddleball on the beach.

