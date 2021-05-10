Internet Security And VPN’s Become Essential As Cyberattacks Increase Dramatically.

Cybersecurity issues are becoming a day-to-day issue for countries, businesses, and private individuals too.

Recent trends, the side effects of a global pandemic, and cybersecurity statistics reveal a huge increase in hacked and breached data from sources that are increasingly common in the workplace, like mobile, desktop, and IoT (Internet of things) devices. On top of this, COVID-19 has ramped up remote workforces, increasing the prevalence of cyberattacks.

Additionally, recent security research suggests that millions of companies have unprotected data and poor cybersecurity practices in place, making them vulnerable to data loss. To successfully fight against malicious intent, it’s imperative that companies AND individuals make cybersecurity awareness, prevention, and security best practices a part of their everyday routine.

COVID-19 has forced companies to create remote workforces and operate off cloud-based platforms such as iCloud, Google Drive, One Drive, and Dropbox, etc, The rollout of 5G has made connected devices a lot more connected than ever meaning more prone to attacks- cybersecurity has never been more important.

On your PC, Mac, or Android device it is essential to install the best you can afford in Anti-Virus and VPN software, and this cannot be overstated. Important files, pictures and documents can be fully protected and you can then sleep easy knowing your precious data is safe.

Most machines come with antivirus software preinstalled, but as a demo only, and it is left to the user to decide whether to purchase this option or go for another software choice.

What is a VPN?

So that protects your machine but what about when you want to surf the net? This is where a good reliable VPN (Virtual Private Network) comes into it’s own- you basically become ‘invisible’ to others while you are online.

A VPN is the easiest and most effective way for people to protect their internet traffic and keep their identities private while online. As you connect to a secure VPN server, your internet traffic goes through an encrypted tunnel that nobody can see into, including hackers, governments, and even your own internet service provider!

So, with a VPN, you can keep your online activity private and ensure access to sites and services that might otherwise be restricted. Remember, be Safe, not Sorry!

Source: Author Ron Howells