How To Apply For A Public Health Card In Spain.

Spain is renowned for good public health care with primary healthcare services available within a 15-minute radius from where you live. When you register for public healthcare you will receive a Tarjeta Sanitaria Individual (TSI). These are cards designated to each individual, including children. If you need to apply for your public healthcare card in Spain, check out our guide to find out who is eligible and how to apply.

Who is eligible to apply?

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



To qualify for access to healthcare in Spain, you must be contributing to the social security system or be eligible through other criteria. Here’s a list of those who can access it.

Pensioners who reside in Spain and have a permanent residence certificate. This applies to all countries included in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Those whose spouse contributes to the social security system.

Residents who receive certain social security benefits in Spain.

Those whose spouse contributes to the social security system.

Employees and self-employed workers who are registered with social security and pay into the system.

Children and other dependants of those who are paying into the social security system.

Those recently separated or divorced from their partner who is registered with the system and contributes to it.

How do I apply for a public health card?

Every autonomous region in Spain has its own healthcare system and applying can differ slightly depending on where you live. Here is how to apply for the card in some of the most popular regions for ex-pats.

Andalusia

In Andalusia, you can only apply for your public health card in person at your local healthcare centre. If you need to renew it or request a new one you can only do so online. You will need to bring your original and copies of your NIE or TIE, your social security certificate and your padrón certificate. You can find more information here.

Balearics

In the Balearic Islands, the healthcare system is known as IB-SALUT. There are three ways to apply for your health card on the islands, by phone, in person at your local health clinic or online using your digital certificate. You will need your NIE or TIE and a recent colour photograph of yourself. IB-SALUT will check your padrón and social security status and send you your card in the post.

Valencia

If applying in Valencia, your healthcare card is known as a SIP card. You can apply in person at your local health centre. You will need to take the necessary documentation such as your social security certificate, your green residency certificate or TIE and your padrón certificate. Check out the local Government’s page to find out more information about the application process.

Catalonia

In Catalonia, the public health card is known as a CAP card (Centre d’Atenció Primaria). To register, you usually need to go to your local CAP clinic and fill out an application form. You will need to provide documents with you such as your social security certificate, your green residency certificate, NIE or TIE and your padrón certificate. Since the Pandemic, you can also apply for your CAP card online where you can upload the necessary documents. Once your application has been processed, it will take up to a month to arrive by post.

Canary Islands

In the Canary Islands, you can only apply for your healthcare card in person at your local health centre. It is essential to bring all the necessary identity documents with you such as NIE, TIE or residency certificate.

Source: The Local