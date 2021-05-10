Health Workers Honoured in Almeria.

Health workers and essential professionals have been honoured for their ongoing work in the face of the potentially deadly Coronavirus pandemic. As part of an event named “The Joy of Living”, the Hospital Universitario Torrecárdenas and the OCAL (Orquesta Ciudad de Almería) commemorated Europe Day and paid tribute to those who have fought tirelessly against the COVID 19 pandemic. The event took place on May 9 with the main aim of paying tribute to both health workers and essential professionals.

On Sunday the Orquesta Ciudad de Almería, the Orquesta Joven de Almería and the Orquesta Infantil de Almería joined forces with several choirs from Almeria in what was said to be a spectacular and exciting event. The musical tribute to health workers featured Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’, followed by Colplay’s ‘Viva la viva’.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The event took place in front of the maternity hospital and after over a year of suffering celebrated the “heroism and love on the part of the health sector and the security forces” as reported Diario de Almeria.

Miguel Ángel Guzmán, the managing director of the Andalusian Health Service, highlighted that “there is no better place to launch the ‘La AlegrÍa de Vivir’ project than in front of the Materno-Infantil, where life is born.

“Congratulations to the musicians and to all of you who have been there to help overcome the Covid pandemic. With the interpretation of the European anthem, the lyrics will serve to give us a boost of optimism, an optimism parallel to that brought to us by the vaccination plan, which every day means that more people in Andalusia are immunised”.

The event was supported by the Almería City Council, the Provincial Council and the Junta de Andalucía. The Mayor, Ramón Fernández-Pacheco, spoke of joy even in the face of difficulties and explained that, “joy is always necessary, even in the most difficult moments. As Mario Benedetti says, we must defend joy as a principle, a flag and a destiny. We must defend joy and life because it is the way in which civilisation wins the game against the Covid pandemic. Now that we see the light at the end of the tunnel, it is a good time to thank the health workers, the researchers and the security forces, and a city as supportive as Almeria, ideal for enjoying the joy of life”.

Marta Bosquet, the president of the Andalusian Parliament celebrated the heroism of the security forces and health workers and expressed, “heartfelt gratitude to the health and security forces. You have given your all and there have been moments of true heroism. For this reason, there is no better way to express our satisfaction than with culture and music”.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/