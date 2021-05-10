GRANADA’S Alhambra And Generalife To Restart Night Visits Again after state of alarm is lifted



With the lifting of the state of alarm, and the ending of the previous coronavirus restrictions in Spain, the authorities in charge of Granada’s Alhambra and Generalife attractions have decided the time is right to reopen the attractions for night visits.

As a result, from May 11, the Nasrid Palaces and the Generalife can be visited Tuesday to Saturday, from 10pm to 11.30pm, to enable visitors to view the famous monument in a different way to seeing it during daylight hours.

Also resuming its night visits will be the Dobla de Oro, the cultural and tourist itinerary that promotes the close links between the Albaicín through the visit to the six Andalucían monuments and the Monumental Complex of the Alhambra and the Generalife, both declared Heritage World by UNESCO. In a statement released by the Board, tours will operate on a 65 per cent capacity, between 8.30am and 8pm every day, and are limited to groups of them persons at a time, which includes a guide, and the use of masks is mandatory throughout the Monumental Complex of the Alhambra and the Generalife and its attached assets, as reported by granadadigital.es.


