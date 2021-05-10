Get those butts off the beaches

ALICANTE city hall wants to banish smoking from all municipal beaches.

The measure was introduced last summer during the coronavirus pandemic when the health authorities singled out smoking as an added risk.

The local government confirmed its intentions at a recent meeting of the Tourism Board where it was decided to extend the Playas sin humos (Smoke-free beaches) initiative that was tried out last year on the Urbanova and La Almadraba beaches.

Alicante’s deputy mayor Mari Carmen Sanchez explained at the time that these two beaches, popular with families and of different sizes, were deliberately chosen to assess how to adapt sustainability and environment-protection with tourism.

As in 2020, the Policia Local will not fine those they find smoking on the sands, Sanchez explained. Instead they will simply remind them that they are on a smoke-free beach, she said.

