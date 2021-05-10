Get Ready to Hit the Beaches in Almeria.

Get ready to hit the beaches in Almeria, but be prepared for some Coronavirus restrictions to be put in place. Almeria’s 13 coastal municipalities are currently working on COVID 19 protection plans to ensure that all beachgoers this summer are safe from the potentially deadly virus.

Like last year, Coronavirus beach restrictions will still be necessary as the president of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, announced last Thursday, to ensure that all beachgoers remain safe. This year though there is one important change, the Andalusian Government will not be hiring the controversial beach guards.

Last summer Almeria beaches were kept safe by beach guardians who were able to warn visitors of the prevention measures in place including the use of masks, capacity limits on the beach and the need for spacing between groups. They also had the unenviable task of telling people they were not allowed to play their favourite game of paddleball on the beach.

Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, Elías Bendodo recently announced that the guardians were considered to be “no longer necessary” as we have been living with the ongoing for coronavirus pandemic for some time now. The Andalusian government spokesman explained that the population is now “aware” of how to keep safe.

Town councils are still waiting for the Junta de Andalucia to specify the exact rules which will have to be followed in order for beaches to open this summer but in the meantime they are working on their safety plans. Last Saturday’s BOJA gave a few hints of what summer on the beaches will look like. It indicated that for beach users, “a spatial distribution is recommended to guarantee the minimum safety distance of 1.5 metres between them”.

The Junta also said that despite the different levels of alert “the distance between the different groups of people should be maintained and the distancing, hygiene and prevention measures should be complied with, and the local councils should have a specific contingency plan for each beach, included in the beach safety and rescue plan or the protocols that apply in each case”.

For areas at alert level 4 local councils will need to maintain beach closures for leisure and recreation activities “with the exception of fishing or other individual activities, between 22:00 and 07:00 the following day” as reported Ideal.

