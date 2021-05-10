Five Arrested On Costa Del Sol For Distributing Counterfeit Mobile Phone Accessories

FIVE People have Been Arrested On The Costa Del Sol For Distributing Counterfeit Mobile Phone Accessories In Shops



The National Police, in ‘Operation Silvestre’ have arrested five persons on the Costa del Sol, of Spanish nationality, suspected of selling counterfeit mobile phone accessories, in shops located in the coastal towns of Fuengirola and Torremolinos.

During the operation, officers of Group II of Economic Crimes of the Málaga Provincial Police Station recovered 510 items, the majority of which were counterfeited covers for mobile phones, along with cases for wireless headphones, USB devices, and other mobile phone components, openly on sale to the public in the establishments.

The operation was initiated when the police received intelligence reports with information that pointed to the fraudulent business of sale of counterfeit mobile phone accessories in two businesses on the Málaga coast, and according to a police statement, the criminals also offered the items for sale on the internet, all bearing identical copies of the original logos of the brands that had been counterfeited.

Five persons were arrested, four males and one female, aged between 39 and 62 years, charged with the crime of crimes against industrial property, including copyright infringement, and the detainees will be placed before a judge in the Fuengirola Incident Guard Court.

