Drones for Crevillent’s police

DEMONSTRATION: Public Safety councillor Josep Candela and Policia Local officers Photo credit: Crevillent town hall

CREVILLENT’S Policia Local have received two ultra-modern drones that have cost the town hall €6,000.

They will now be able to use these not only during search-and-rescue operations or supervising large events but also during crime-prevention operations inside the town, explained Crevillent’s Public Safety councillor, Josep Candela.

“These devices that have already been tried out in big cities are an immense technological leap forwards and we cannot get left behind,” Candela said.

“This is taking us along the path we need to follow to have a cutting-edge police force that will be able to solve problems for the local population.”

