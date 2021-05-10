Dinosaur Theme Park Project In Rincón La Victoria Given Seal Of Approval.



The Plenary (meeting of council members) of Rincon de la Victoria on May 6 approved the declaration of municipal public interest the projects of the Dinosaur Theme Park and Senior Cohousing El Cantal Tartessos to be built in the municipality. The latter is a residence for the elderly that will be built under a cooperative system.

The councilman of Urban Planning and Major Projects, Miguel Angel Jimenez (PP) explained that both initiatives, private investment, “will provide a significant economic investment, influence, and projection for the municipality,” “Therefore, the plenary has taken into account these factors institutionally supporting such actions that will lead to an expansion of leisure and social recreational areas for our neighbors and that affects different sectors,” added the mayor.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), stressed that “both pioneering projects in the municipality are a commitment to enhancing the tourism sector of Rincon de la Victoria and, in addition to promoting the development of the municipality with the creation of direct and indirect jobs that will motivate both qualitative and quantitative growth in the business sector.

In the case of the theme park, which will be located in the Parque Victoria area, due to its peculiarity, size, and activity as a large leisure park, it will boost family tourism in the province. It will also lead to the creation of numerous direct and indirect jobs, 28 in phase 1, and 43 jobs in phase 2. The mayor said that with a budget of more than 5 million euros, “it is one of the most ambitious private tourism investments that have been made in the municipality in recent years”.

The Cohousing residential project for active aging in El Cantal will offer a set of housing units and communal areas. It requires an investment of 6 million euros.

As reported by Malaga Hoy