Coronavirus hospitalizations increase in Málaga

The incidence rate in the Malaga province is still below the Andalusian average, the number of recoveries from the virus is twice that of new infections.

The effects of the vaccination process are beginning to show but the virus is still present within the community with an increase in Coronavirus hospitalizations in Málaga. No deaths from Covid-19 have been registered for the region so far today, although the report from the Ministry of Health warns of an increase in hospitalizations, with six additional cases accounted for yesterday. Hospitals in the province recorded 135 patients admitted with the virus, of which 24 are in intensive care. Málaga has reported a further 189 new infections, however, the number of recoveries (507) from the virus continues to increase.

Hospitalizations also increased in Andalusia, where the rest of the bed occupancy map is distributed as follows: Almería (94 patients, of which 37 are in ICU), Cádiz (112, of which 29 are in ICU), Córdoba (113, of which 38 are in the ICU), Granada (323, of which 90 are in the ICU), Huelva (54, of which 14 are in the ICU), Jáen (116, of which 17 are in the ICU) and Seville (263, of which 83 are in ICU). The community’s cumulative incidence rate continues to decline for the twentieth day and stands at 180.9 cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants in the last fourteen days, 4.5 points less than on Saturday and 31.6 points below the one registered last Monday. The province of Málaga, with 130 cases, is still below that average.

La Junta de Andalucia has reported six deaths in the region: four in Granada, one in Cádiz and one in Jaén. The death curve has dropped in recent weeks due to the immunity achieved among the groups most vulnerable to the virus, such as residents of nursing homes and those over eighty years of age, who have been vaccinated between January and April.