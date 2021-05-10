Calvia irrigation pond to be brought back into action

THE Balearic Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, has allocated some €239,770.94 for the improvement of irrigation infrastructure based on regenerated water in Mallorca.

This investment includes the start-up of the Peguera irrigation ponds, in the municipality of Calvia and work has already started being undertaken by Spanish organisation Tragsa.

Director General of Agriculture, Livestock and Rural Development, Fernando Fernández, said: “We continue to carry out actions in the irrigation ponds of the Balearic Islands with a firm commitment to take advantage of the regenerated waters for agriculture and livestock of the Islands.

“Our commitment is to give a boost to existing infrastructure to achieve sustainable irrigation, which will allow greater production and profitability of farms.” ​​

The works for the start-up of the Peguera irrigation pond, in Calviacurrent water reserves, requires the replacement of the transformer and renewal of all electrical wiring in order to allow the irrigation pond – the infrastructure of which was completed in 2008 – to start work again in order to provide water to irrigate 160 hectares of farm land.

Such work is important as current water reserves in Mallorca are down to 57 per cent according to Government figures, as April was a particularly dry month with just 64 per cent precipitation compared to April 2020.