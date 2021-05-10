BREAKING NEWS: Death Of Local Smugglers Sparks Riot In a Línea de la Concepción

By
Ron Howells
-
0

Death Of Local Smugglers Sparks Riot In a Línea de la Concepción.

The death of two local smugglers from La Línea de la Concepción in Cadiz has sparked off seriuos riots along the Playa de la Atunara. Reports are flooding in from social media that masked rioters wearing black balaclavas are speeding along the paseo throwing petrol bombs at police.

Information at the moment is sketchy, but Spanish police have swarmed to the area and the locals are out in force shouting abuse at the officers. Shots have been heard but there are no reports as yet of any injuries to the protestors.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Gibraltar plated cars are being especially targeted, according to users of Speak Freely!! FaceBook group. Below is a video streamed from the site. More will be uploaded shortly.

 


This is a breaking news story- please check back later for updates.

UPDATE: The serious unrest started at noon following the death of two people after their vessel suffered problems and was found drifting two miles from the coast.

 


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here