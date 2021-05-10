Death Of Local Smugglers Sparks Riot In a Línea de la Concepción.

The death of two local smugglers from La Línea de la Concepción in Cadiz has sparked off seriuos riots along the Playa de la Atunara. Reports are flooding in from social media that masked rioters wearing black balaclavas are speeding along the paseo throwing petrol bombs at police.

Information at the moment is sketchy, but Spanish police have swarmed to the area and the locals are out in force shouting abuse at the officers. Shots have been heard but there are no reports as yet of any injuries to the protestors.

Gibraltar plated cars are being especially targeted, according to users of Speak Freely!! FaceBook group. Below is a video streamed from the site. More will be uploaded shortly.

This is a breaking news story- please check back later for updates.

UPDATE: The serious unrest started at noon following the death of two people after their vessel suffered problems and was found drifting two miles from the coast.