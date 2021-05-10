Boris Johnson Confirms That Foreign Travel Is Allowed From May 17.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that foreign travel is allowed from May 17 with group trips and hotel stays in England given the green light to take bookings.

The Prime Minister made the announcement this afternoon as part of the third stage of lockdown easing. The changes are due to come into effect next Monday, May 17. This is being seen as a major boost to Spain’s tourist industry that has hopes the UK will add the country to the green list in three weeks’ time after a government review.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A Covid-O meeting took place earlier today and Cabinet met to approve the changes after data showed that infection rates are at their lowest level since last September, and deaths and hospitalisations are at their lowest level since last July.

The changes cover both foreign and domestic holidays, affecting millions of British holidaymaker’s travel plans for this summer. It must be remembered that different restrictions are in place across England, Wales, and Scotland.

The PM said, quote: ‘Setting out the risks for everyone to make their own choices. This doesn’t mean we can suddenly throw caution to the winds. ‘In fact, more than a year into this pandemic, we all know that close contact – such as hugging – is a direct way of transmitting this disease.

‘So I urge you to think about the vulnerability of your loved ones, whether they’ve had a vaccine – one, or two doses – and whether there’s been time for that vaccine to take effect. ‘Remember: outdoors is always safer than indoors, and if you’re meeting indoors, remember to open a window and let in the fresh air.’

Source: The Sun

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/