Boris Johnson Confirms That Foreign Travel Is Allowed From May 17

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Boris Johnson Confirms That Foreign Travel Is Allowed From May 17
Boris Johnson Confirms That Foreign Travel Is Allowed From May 17. image: No 10 Wikicommons

Boris Johnson Confirms That Foreign Travel Is Allowed From May 17.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that foreign travel is allowed from May 17 with group trips and hotel stays in England given the green light to take bookings.

The Prime Minister made the announcement this afternoon as part of the third stage of lockdown easing. The changes are due to come into effect next Monday, May 17. This is being seen as a major boost to Spain’s tourist industry that has hopes the UK will add the country to the green list in three weeks’ time after a government review.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

A Covid-O meeting took place earlier today and Cabinet met to approve the changes after data showed that infection rates are at their lowest level since last September, and deaths and hospitalisations are at their lowest level since last July.

The changes cover both foreign and domestic holidays, affecting millions of British holidaymaker’s travel plans for this summer. It must be remembered that different restrictions are in place across England, Wales, and Scotland.

The PM said, quote: ‘Setting out the risks for everyone to make their own choices. This doesn’t mean we can suddenly throw caution to the winds. ‘In fact, more than a year into this pandemic, we all know that close contact – such as hugging – is a direct way of transmitting this disease.


‘So I urge you to think about the vulnerability of your loved ones, whether they’ve had a vaccine – one, or two doses – and whether there’s been time for that vaccine to take effect. ‘Remember: outdoors is always safer than indoors, and if you’re meeting indoors, remember to open a window and let in the fresh air.’

Source: The Sun

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government to cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/


 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here