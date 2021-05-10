At cross purposes in Elche

OPINIONS are divided in Elche regarding the Cruz de Los Caidos war memorial in Paseo de Germanias.

This was erected in August 1944 by the Franco regime in memory of those who “suffered martyrdom and death for Spain and for religion.”

Its Francoist symbols were erased some time ago but the Cross’s removal enters into plans for modernising the Paseo, a move supported by the PSOE and Compromis parties and some members of the local population, although opposed by others.

The Partido Popular party and Vox see no reason to eliminate the Cross while many of those for whom it is part of the city landscape do not want to see it go, regardless of politics. Others want it retained for its artistic value.

Historian Miguel Ors told the Spanish media that he believed the Cross should go once the Paseo is remodelled. “With all respect towards those for whom it has religious significance, its continued presence tends to whitewash Francoism,” Ors said.

In contrast Gaspar Jaen, Elche’s former municipal architect for more than 10 years, wants the Cross to stay where it is owing to its architectural and historic value.

“Wanting to remove the monument is a barbarity, despite the bad aspects of what it represents,” Jaen declared.

