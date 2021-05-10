A busy week for Gibraltar as it gears up for an influx of summer visitors

EVERYBODY on both sides of the border is preparing for a summer influx of tourists and the possibility of reaching an agreement between Gibraltar, Spain and the UK over the proposed Treaty.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Deputy Chief Minister Joseph Garcia travelled to Madrid on Wednesday May 5 for the next round of discussions with Spain and Britain, reportedly moving slightly closer to an agreement.

On that same day, perhaps coincidental with the fact that Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-0 to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League, there were much longer than usual queues and checks for drivers leaving the Rock to enter Spain.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the meantime, the Guardia Civil border post has been scaled up with brand new green and blue customs booths being installed but there was a slightly embarrassing spelling mistake which was rectified over a period of days as can be seen in the accompanying photograph.

As Gibraltar has been placed on the UK Green List, easyJet which operates more flights to the Rock than any other airline has increased the number of weekly flights from London Gatwick, Bristol and Manchester, with its new Edinburgh destination being brought forward to June 5, which will be the first time that passengers can travel direct to Scotland.