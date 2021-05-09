Where did the sun go last month?

LAST month Alicante province had fewer hours of sunlight than any other EU zone.

April 2021’s total of 80 hours of sunlight were also the fewest ever recorded for Alicante province or the Valencian Community since records were first kept in 1901, revealed Spain’s Aemet, Spain’s Met Office.

It was also wetter than usual with an accumulated rainfall of 87.9 millimetres of rain, which was 77 per cent more than is normal for Alicante province in April.

Although it was slightly colder, there were no dramatic temperature falls, with Elche and Novelda, for instance, registering temperatures only 0.4 degrees lower than usual.

