The more the merrier in Lubrin

LUBRIN has received the Spanish Federation of Large Families’ seal of approval.

It is now numbered amongst municipalities classed as an adequate destination for family leisure and tourism.

The municipality’s architecture, history, the careful upkeep of its surroundings and its gastronomy have combined to make its conducted tours the most successful in the area, explained Lubrin’s mayor Domingo Ramos during his recent meeting with Celia Rodriguez-Hesles, president of Almeria’s Large Family Association.

“Lubrin has everything a large family needs, from breakfasting on local products, to visiting a petting farm or seeing how the local honey, olive oil and cheeses are made.”

