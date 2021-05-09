The more the merrier in Lubrin

Linda Hall
The more the merrier
LUBRIN: Perfect destination for large families Photo credit: Emilio Granero

LUBRIN has received the Spanish Federation of Large Families’ seal of approval.

It is now numbered amongst municipalities classed as an adequate destination for family  leisure and tourism.

The municipality’s architecture, history, the careful upkeep of its surroundings and its gastronomy have combined to make its conducted tours the most successful in the area, explained Lubrin’s mayor Domingo Ramos during his recent meeting with Celia Rodriguez-Hesles, president of Almeria’s Large Family Association.

“Lubrin has everything a large family needs, from breakfasting on local products, to visiting a petting farm or seeing how the local honey, olive oil and cheeses are made.”

Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

