The Fight Is Underway In The Mediterranean To Attract The Tourists First

THE Fight Is Underway Among Tourist Countries In The Mediterranean To Attract The Tourists First



With the Summer season approaching all across Europe, the popular tourist destinations are finding themselves in danger of missing out on the bulk of the tourists the longer their government’s take to solve their vaccine rollouts and allow the entry of tourism, as other countries will beat them to it.

Already Portugal and Gibraltar have opened their doors to tourists – so are one step ahead in attracting those tourists who don’t care where they go to, as long as they can go somewhere – who must only show a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before travelling.

Meanwhile, the other Mediterranean destinations like Spain, Italy, Greece, France, who are dependant on tourism, are still struggling with their vaccination numbers, and have found themselves dropped into Britain’s new traffic light scheme in the ‘amber list’, instead of the ‘green list’ like Portugal and Gibraltar.

Another of the big tourist sources, Germany, are still officially advising their citizens not to travel abroad, but last Thursday, Heiko Maas, the German Foreign Minister said that the government would allow foreign travel as long as it was done responsibly.

Kerstin Heinen, a spokesperson for the German association of travel agencies, commented, “People are eager to go back to having vacations. They want to go out in search of the beach, sun, and relaxation”, although reports from Germany say that bookings abroad in 2021 by Germans are down by 20 per cent on the corresponding period in 2019.

Data from German tour operators shows that Greece, Spain and Turkey as the most popular destinations, but at this moment, the German health authorities have placed a mandatory 10-day quarantine on anybody returning from a high-risk country, a list which contains almost every EU state and Spain, with the exception of the Balearic Islands, Murcia, Galicia, and Valencia, as reported by El Pais.

