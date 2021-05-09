Search Continues for Missing Malaga Teen.

The search continues for a missing Malaga teen who disappeared around a fortnight ago. It was reported by the SOSDesaparecidos organisation on Saturday that a Malaga teen had gone missing on April 22.

The organisation reported the disappearance of the teen who has now been missing for more than a fortnight and the teen is called Miguel Hurtado Cuenca and is only 16 years old as reported La Opinion de Malaga.

Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts has been encouraged to come forward and can contact the sosdesaparecidos organisation.

According to information provided the teen is tall with a slim build. Miguel is 1.87 metres tall, has a slim build and has brown hair. The teen also has brown eyes. Anyone with any information relating to the disappearance can contact 34 642 650 775 or 34 649 952 957 or email [email protected]

In other Spanish news, one crew member was reported missing after a helicopter crashed into the sea near Sotogrande. A helicopter with two persons on board, crashed into the sea on Friday morning, off the coast of Sotogrande, in the province of San Roque, Cádiz, after having taken off from Estepona at around 10.30am that morning.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service reported the incident but said they did not receive any emergency call until 4pm in the afternoon, but said that the two crew members were of Cuban nationality and were on a private practice flight when the aircraft suddenly plunged into the sea.

According to sources, one of the crew, supposedly the pilot, was rescued alive and conscious, but showing signs of injury to his back and chest, and was subsequently transferred to the port of La Atunara in La Línea de la Concepción to receive treatment for his injuries.