SADIQ KHAN Is Re-Elected As Mayor Of London after beating Shaun Bailey his Tory rival



Sadiq Khan, has won a second term as Mayor of London, after winning 55.2 per cent of the votes, compared to the 44.8 per cent for Shaun Bailey, his Conservative rival, a smaller margin than his first term win five years ago, and the result had looked close until Khan went into a five-point lead on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Khan tweeted, “Thank you London. It’s the absolute honour of my life to serve the city I love for another three years. I’ll leave no stone unturned to get our city back on its feet. A brighter future is possible, and we’ll deliver it together”, as reported by metro.co.uk.

Speaking in his post-election speech, the mayor said, “The results of the elections around the UK show that our country – and even our city – remain deeply divided. The scars of Brexit are yet to heal, a crude culture war is pushing us further apart, there’s a growing gap between our cities and towns, and economic inequality is getting worse – both within London and between different parts of our country”.

He continued, “So as we now seek to confront the enormity of the challenge ahead and as we endeavour to rebuild from this pandemic, we simply must use this moment of national recovery to heal these damaging divisions”, adding that he wanted to “build the bridges that bring us together, rather than the walls that keep us apart”.

Sadiq Khan had won 1,013,721 first preference votes compared to his nearest challenger’s 893,051, and then he received 192,313 second preference votes, with Mr Bailey picking up 84,550.

