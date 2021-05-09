Recognised as heroes in Vera

VERA recently recognised the huge achievement of three Policia Local officers who saved the life of an elderly man.

Called out to a fire in the town centre, Andres Magaña, Salvador Parra and Jose Antonio Fuentes did not think twice when they learnt that a man “of advanced years” was trapped inside his home.

Braving the blaze they entered the burning building and were able to evacuate him safe and sound, later earning themselves a unanimous council vote congratulating them “publicly and officially” for their heroism.

