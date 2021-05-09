Recognised as heroes in Vera

Linda Hall
Recognised as heroes in Vera
HUGE ACHIEVEMENT: The three Policia Local officers with their colleagues Photo credit: La Voz de Almeria

VERA recently recognised the huge achievement of three Policia Local officers who saved the life of an elderly man.

Called out to a fire in the town centre, Andres Magaña, Salvador Parra and Jose Antonio Fuentes did not think twice when they learnt that a man “of advanced years” was trapped inside his home.

Braving the blaze they entered the burning building and were able to evacuate him safe and sound, later earning themselves a unanimous council vote congratulating them “publicly and officially” for their heroism.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the cost of PCR tests for travel. Please help us to urge the UK government to cap the costs.

